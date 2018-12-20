Watch: "Hellboy" Movie Trailer

Here's your first look at the NEW "Hellboy".

December 20, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here's the trailer for the new "Hellboy" starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, and Ian McShane.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Hellboy
Movie
trailer
Courtney & Company