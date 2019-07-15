Watch: Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship

Enjoy the inaugural Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship!

July 15, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Finland held the first-ever Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship, and it was about as bizarre as you'd expect.  Competitors are on stage knitting and dancing while a heavy metal band performs behind them.

It's part cosplay too, because they're all wearing crazy costumes.  The winners came all the way from Japan and featured a couple of sumo wrestlers and a "knitting man" wearing a traditional Japanese kimono.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
heavy
metal
knitting
World
championship
Courtney & Company