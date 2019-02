Today is the first day of the Chinese New Year, and the it's also the year of the PIG.

The Pig is the twelfth of all zodiac animals. The Pig is associated with the Earthly Branch (地支—dì zhī) hài (亥), and the hours 9–11 in the night. In terms of yin and yang (阴阳—yīn yáng), the Pig is yin. In Chinese culture, pigs are the symbol of wealth.

Click Here to see more.