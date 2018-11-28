Watch: Hang-Glider Mishap

If you haven't seen it yet, an American tourist named Chris Gursky went hang-gliding for the very first time while on vacation in Switzerland, and almost lost his life.

It was a tandem flight with a professional pilot who FORGOT to lock Chris's safety harness onto the glider.

They get a running start off the side of a 4,000-foot mountain edge and Chris quickly finds himself hanging onto the pilot with his right hand, and the metal bar with his left. At one point his hand slips off the pilot and he grabs the guy's leg.

The maneuvering continues for two minutes and 14 seconds until they come in for a rough landing.

Chris ended up with a torn bicep and a broken wrist. He had surgery on the wrist and doctors inserted a titanium plate and seven screws. But despite nearly DYING, he said he definitely plans to go hang-gliding again.