Watch: Halima Aden Becomes First "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit Model To Wear A Hijab
April 30, 2019
Halima Aden is the first "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit model to wear a hijab and a "burkini".
“I never really felt represented, because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” @halima #shatteringperceptions #SISwim • • • @hemingwayscollection @officialkenyaairways #HemingwaysWatamu #LetKQTakeYouThere