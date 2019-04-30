Watch: Halima Aden Becomes First "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit Model To Wear A Hijab

Here's the FIRST "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model to wear a hijab.

April 30, 2019
Halima Aden is the first "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit model to wear a hijab and a "burkini".

“I never really felt represented, because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” @halima #shatteringperceptions #SISwim • • • @hemingwayscollection @officialkenyaairways #HemingwaysWatamu #LetKQTakeYouThere

