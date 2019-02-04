Watch: Gladys Knight's Super Bowl National Anthem

Enjoy Gladys Knight's singing "The Star-Spangled Banner".

February 4, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

Here's Gladys Knight's rendition of the National Anthem from yesterday's Super Bowl 53.

