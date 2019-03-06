Watch: Gayle King Interviews R. Kelly

R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King for his first interview since he was hit with new charges.

March 6, 2019
R. Kelly recorded an interview that'll air today and tomorrow on "CBS This Morning".  And he got REALLY emotional while denying the allegations against him.  He said, quote, "I didn't do this stuff.  This is not me.  I'm fightin' for my [effing> life!"

