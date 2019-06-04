Watch: "Ford V. Ferrari" Movie Trailer
Here's the movie trailer for the upcoming "Ford v. Ferrari".
June 4, 2019
Check out MATT DAMON and CHRISTIAN BALE in the trailer for "Ford v. Ferrari".
