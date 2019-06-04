Watch: "Ford V. Ferrari" Movie Trailer

Here's the movie trailer for the upcoming "Ford v. Ferrari".

June 4, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

Check out MATT DAMON and CHRISTIAN BALE in the trailer for "Ford v. Ferrari".

