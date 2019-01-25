Watch: Football Player Injures Mascot

How did a Jets player INJURE the Patriots mascot?

January 25, 2019

January 25, 2019
New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams tackled the New England mascot Pat Patriot at the site of the Pro Bowl in Orlando.  The mascot actually had to go to the hospital, but apparently he's okay, just sore.  Jamal says it was just a joke.

