Watch: Football Player Injures Mascot

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams tackled the New England mascot Pat Patriot at the site of the Pro Bowl in Orlando. The mascot actually had to go to the hospital, but apparently he's okay, just sore. Jamal says it was just a joke.

Since most of us saw Jamal Adams’s video of him tackling the Patriot mascot...he’s been getting heat for it… Does he regret it? pic.twitter.com/ecG2zQVnO7 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 24, 2019