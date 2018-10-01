Watch: Fan Hits Batter With Home Run Ball
A fan throws a home run ball back and hits the batter who hit it!
October 1, 2018
Some Major League ballparks have a tradition where fans will throw BACK a home run that's hit by the opposing team. Well, a Boston Red Sox fan strong-armed a throw that actually nailed the Yankees player who hit it as he rounded second base.
It was Giancarlo Stanton and he wasn't injured. The fan was tossed from the game.
Giancarlo Stanton took one out over the monster to extend the Yankees lead, but then a fan threw the ball back and hit Stanton rounding 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8I9MuYaa7R— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018