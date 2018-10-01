Watch: Fan Hits Batter With Home Run Ball

A fan throws a home run ball back and hits the batter who hit it!

October 1, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Some Major League ballparks have a tradition where fans will throw BACK a home run that's hit by the opposing team.  Well, a Boston Red Sox fan strong-armed a throw that actually nailed the Yankees player who hit it as he rounded second base.

It was Giancarlo Stanton and he wasn't injured.  The fan was tossed from the game.

