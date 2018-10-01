Watch: Fan Gets A Little Too Close To Adam Levine On Stage

Maroon 5 might want to invest in some new security. During a show in Toronto on Thursday night, a 22-year-old woman decided that she wanted to get up close and personal with Adam Levine.

So she jumped onstage, and made it all the way across the length of the stage, then all the way onto a walkway where Adam was standing. And she got IN FRONT of him before a security guard finally got to her.

Click Here to see the EXCLUSIVE video from TMZ.