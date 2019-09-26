Watch: Enrique Iglesias Dances With Daughter

Watch Enrique Iglesias dance with his 21-month-old daughter.

September 26, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Enjoy Enrique Iglesias dancing with his 21-month-old daughter.

----

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Enrique Iglesias
dances
with
Daughter
Courtney & Company