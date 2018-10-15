Watch: Ed Sheeran Karaoke

Check out Ed Sheeran singing some BACKSTREET BOYS at a karaoke bar in Nashville.

October 15, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

It's not just country stars who show up unexpectedly at the bars in Nashville.  Ed Sheeran did karaoke last week with Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans.  They treated the crowd to a boozed-up version of the Backstreet Boys classic "I Want It That Way". 

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
Ed Sheeran
Courtney & Company
karaoke