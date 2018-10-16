Watch: Derek Hough Serenades Girlfriend
Here's Derek Hough serenading his girlfriend with "Shallow", from "A Star is Born".
October 16, 2018
Categories:
Check out Derek Hough serenading his girlfriend.
Kitchen Serenade @hayley.erbert #astarisbornmovie #shallow
A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Oct
Parties On The Plaza Westport Plaza
21 Oct
Trunk or Treat for Kids and Dogs Purina Farms
21 Oct
Trunk or Treat at Purina Farms Purina Farms
04 Nov
I ❤️ Food & Wine 2018 The Ritz Carlton
08 Nov
Food Fight 2018 The Majorette