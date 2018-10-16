Watch: Derek Hough Serenades Girlfriend

Here's Derek Hough serenading his girlfriend with "Shallow", from "A Star is Born".

October 16, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Check out Derek Hough serenading his girlfriend.

Kitchen Serenade @hayley.erbert #astarisbornmovie #shallow

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on

