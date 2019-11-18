Watch: Derek Hough Gives "Side Eye" After Having Appendix Out

This video contains a person that Courtney really doesn't like, and an "act" that Tim is known for... It's Derek Hough giving you the "SIDE EYE" after his appendix was removed.

Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right. Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little(a lot) medicated, giving @hayley.erbert a (sexy) little dance. Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot. Thank you for lying to me babe ;)