Watch: Dedicated Dad Slips On Ice

A mom in Alaska posted video of her husband sliding all over their icy driveway as he tries to get their daughter's kitchen play-set from the back of the pickup truck.

The driveway is on a steep incline, and when he loses his balance he slides all the way to the street. It takes two different running starts before he can make his way back to the truck to get the toy.

(WARNING!!! There is some questioanble language in the video.)