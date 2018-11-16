Watch: Dedicated Dad Slips On Ice

Check out a dad slipping on ice trying to retrieve his daughter's toy.

November 16, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Miriam Doerr/Dreamstime.com)

A mom in Alaska posted video of her husband sliding all over their icy driveway as he tries to get their daughter's kitchen play-set from the back of the pickup truck. 

The driveway is on a steep incline, and when he loses his balance he slides all the way to the street.  It takes two different running starts before he can make his way back to the truck to get the toy.

(WARNING!!!  There is some questioanble language in the video.)

 

Courtney & Co.