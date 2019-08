A female duo was competing on the talent show "Sing! China" last month, and one of them brought the house down with her heavy metal death growl and scream.

Video of 【CLIP】“二次元萌音”VS死亡黑嗓唱法震撼了!四位导师瞬间转身了!打包安琪《权御天下》《中国好声音》EP1 20180713 SING!CHINA /浙江卫视官方HD/