Danny DeVito took a pretty hard fall while promoting "Dumbo" at a press event in Mexico. He actually had to be helped to his feet, but he seemed okay.

Danny DeVito sufre caída frente a reporteros mexicanos. El actor se presentó para hablar sobre la nueva versión de “Dumbo” ----️ pic.twitter.com/I8bBwdWzzJ — Uno TV (@UnoNoticias) March 5, 2019