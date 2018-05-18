Watch: The CW's New Shows

The biggest change next year is that the CW is adding a SIXTH night of programming on Sunday nights.

The shows the CW is bringing back include: "Supergirl", "The 100", "Arrow", "Black Lightning", "DC's Legends of Tomorrow", "Dynasty", "The Flash", "Riverdale", and "Supernatural".

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", "iZombie", and "Jane the Virgin" are also coming back, but this will be their FINAL seasons.

The CW has canceled "Life Sentence", "The Originals", and "Valor".

Some NEW shows include: "Roswell, New Mexico" ("semi-reboot" of "Roswell"), "All-American" (about a high-school football player who goes from playing in the hood in South Central L.A. to Beverly Hills), "Legacies" (a spinoff from "The Originals", which was a spinoff from "The Vampire Diaries") "In the Dark" " (which is about a hard-living and "irreverent" blind woman, who thinks she 'witnessed' the murder of a drug dealer), and the NEW "Charmed" reboot.