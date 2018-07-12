Watch: Cutting The Longest Fingernails Ever

You may remember the guy in India named Shridhar Chillal who set a world record a few years ago for having the world's longest fingernails. They're on his left hand and the five of them combined are 358.1 inches.

Well, that world record is officially over because he just got them cut. Guinness posted the video yesterday of someone using a mini circular saw attachment to remove each nail.

It sounds like he made bank too, because they're going on display at "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" in New York's Times Square.