Watch: Crowd Sings National Anthem
A crowd at a softball game sings an a cappella national anthem.
May 29, 2018
Somebody at a softball game in Fresno, California posted a video of the crowd singing the national anthem on their own because it wasn't scheduled. It was a tournament and the anthem had already been performed before an earlier game.
But the crowd wanted it at their game too, so they sang it themselves. The tournament has decided to change the policy and will do the anthem before every game from now on.