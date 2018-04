Since it is National Karaoke Week, we placed a little wager between the morning show crew.

All this week during Entertainment Schmig, while guessing celebrity birthdays the person that was farthest from the correct age had to sing karaoke live on the air.

Unfortunately, Courtney's picker was off this week, which landed her in the performance spot.

Check out her rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone".

Video of Watch Courtney Karaoke to Kelly Clarkson "Since U Been Gone"

