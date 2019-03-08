Watch: Court & Co. Bring Disney's DCappella to SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

Courtney and Company decided to spread some good vibes with our friends D'Capella to the children at SSM Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s new a cappella singing sensation. The group came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage.

The group performed Disney hits like, "Under the Sea" from the Little Mermaid, "I Wanna Be Like You" from the Jungle Book and of course "How Far I'll Go" from Moana.