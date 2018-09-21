Watch: Chris Pratt Talks Running

Chris Pratt loves acting, but he needs a physical release to keep himself balanced. He says, quote, "I'm an actor so I don't have that kind of job I can just shut my mind off and do physical labor."

Pratt owns property on an island off the coast of Washington state, where he goes biking, running, and swimming in the ocean. He says, quote, "Having something that I can just shut my mind off and do physically every day is good for me."