Watch: Chilling Trailer of "Adventures of Sabrina"

We all remember Melissa Joan Hart and her friendly cat Salem in the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Just released by Netflix is the newest trailer of "Adventures of Sabrina" and this time it's not light-hearted show with magic.

No, it gets much darker than that.

Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina also played Sally Draper on 'Mad Men' for eight years.

Watch the full trailer below:

Video of Watch Netflix&#039;s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Official Trailer

The show will begin streaming on Neflix on October 26, 2018.