The St. Louis Arena (formerly the Checkerdome from 1977 to 1983 and commonly known as "The Barn") stood from 1929 to 1999. It was home to the St. Louis Blues. It was also the original location for the Gypsy Caravan. and it was DEMOLISHED on this day TWENTY YEARS AGO.

Video of Ground Level Shot ~ Blowing Up The Barn ~ The St Louis Arena Implosion Feb.27,1999