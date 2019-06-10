Watch: Celine Dion Pauses Final Las Vegas Show So Fan Can Use The Restroom

Celine Dion paused her final Vegas show, so a fan could go to the BATHROOM??!!

June 10, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There was a moment Saturday night during Celine Dion's FINAL Vegas show where she stopped and waited for one fan to go to the bathroom.  When he got back, she had him come up to the stage, and she told him, quote, "We all waited for you!  4,300 people waited for you!"

