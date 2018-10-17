Watch: Can Kevin Make It Through The Darkness??

This year The Darkeness is celebrating 25 years of fear and what better way to kick off to Halloween by sending Kevin through one of the scariest haunted houses in St. Louis!

Can Kevin make it through The Darkness? Watch and see!

Video of Can Kevin Make It Through &quot;The Darkness&quot;?

The Darkness located in historic Soulard. The Darkness features zombie laser tag, outdoor scream zone, Silo-X haunted house, Monster Museum, and The Darkness haunted house. Next door to The Darkness is St Louis Escape with four different escape room in one location.

For more information about The Darkness click here!