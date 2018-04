This week on Can Kevin, we decided to see if Kevin can floss?

Now we're not talking about the dental term that everyone is familiar with, this is the popular "FLOSS" dance move.

The dance move all started with the viral "backpack kid" showing off his moves on Saturday Night Live with Katy Perry.

To say Kevin has two left feet and can do it ... well that's a stretch. You be the judge. Can Kevin, FLOSS?

Video of Can Kevin FLOSS??

