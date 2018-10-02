WATCH: Can Kevin Decorate A Cake?

This week for Can Kevin, we decided it would be sweet if we had a head to head competition with Kevin, Jen and Tim on who can decorate the best cake?

Thanks to master chef Kara Newark from Sweetology, we had all the ingredients down to the sprinkles brought to the studio.

Sweetology is an amazing place located in Town and County that provides the baked goods, real buttercream, coloring, flavoring, tools, fondant, cookie cutters and a wall of sugar pressed pieces.

Check out and see who won this heated decorating competition.

There’s nothing else like Sweetology, in St. Louis. Cake competitions, cupcake bars, cookie decorating, and parties they have it all!

They even have their liquor license so you can decorate and drink if you choose to do so.

Whether you are looking for a fun girls night out, team bonding experience or the perfect activity for a party make sure to check out Sweetology!

We promise it will be the icing on your cake at any event!

