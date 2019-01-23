Watch: Budweiser Releases First Super Bowl Commercial

Anheuser-Busch is going green with its Super Bowl ad this year.

Here's what millions of viewers will see on Super Bowl Sunday:

Our 2019 Super Bowl commercial is bigger than beer. It’s a story about our future. We’re proud to announce that we’re now brewed with 100% renewable electricity from wind power. #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/lDYoHTADOI — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 23, 2019

The ad features a dalmatian's ears flapping in the breeze as it rides on top of the iconic Budweiser wagon, which is being led by the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales through a field featuring hills and wind towers.