Listen to BOB COSTAS recite an old LUDACRIS lyric about himself.

List of Bob Costas' Career Accomplishments --



-Legendary Sports Broadcaster ⚾----‍♂️

-8-Time National Sportscaster of the Year --

-Prime-Time Host for 11 Straight Olympic Games --

-Rapping on #ChangeUp -- pic.twitter.com/FZHAIcUNnF — ChangeUp on DAZN (@changeupondazn) August 2, 2019