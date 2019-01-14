Watch: The "Bird Box" Challenge With Alligators

January 14, 2019
If you're not familiar with the "Bird Box" challenge, it's based on a popular Netflix movie that came out last month, and it involves people trying to do everyday activities while blindfolded.  

And a gator handler named Jason McDonald jumped on the bandwagon by posting a video he shot a while back.  We don't know exactly when.  It's several blindfolded "friends" in shallow water wrangling alligators. 

It was part of a gator wrestling class he holds each year before winter arrives where they do a "gator wellness check."  In this case they did it blindfolded, were timed, and the capture was official when they kissed the gator's head.

