Watch: The "Bird Box" Challenge With Alligators

If you're not familiar with the "Bird Box" challenge, it's based on a popular Netflix movie that came out last month, and it involves people trying to do everyday activities while blindfolded.

And a gator handler named Jason McDonald jumped on the bandwagon by posting a video he shot a while back. We don't know exactly when. It's several blindfolded "friends" in shallow water wrangling alligators.

It was part of a gator wrestling class he holds each year before winter arrives where they do a "gator wellness check." In this case they did it blindfolded, were timed, and the capture was official when they kissed the gator's head.