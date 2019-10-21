Watch: "Biden 2020" - A Bad Lip Reading

Enjoy a BAD LIP READING of Joe Biden.

October 21, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here's the latest Bad Lip Reading video...  It's Joe Biden!

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Joe Biden
Biden 2020
bad
lip
reading
Courtney & Company