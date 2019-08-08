Watch: "BH90210" Pays Tribute To Luke Perry

Here's how "BH90210" paid tribute to Luke Perry last night.

August 8, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The premiere of "BH90210" included three references to Luke Perry's death.  Including the very end of the episode, when they showed a scene between Luke and Jason Priestly from the original series, and the words "For our friend Luke Perry, 1966-2019" appeared onscreen.

Tags: 
BH90210
pays
tribute
Luke Perry
Video
watch
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events