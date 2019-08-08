Watch: "BH90210" Pays Tribute To Luke Perry
Here's how "BH90210" paid tribute to Luke Perry last night.
August 8, 2019
The premiere of "BH90210" included three references to Luke Perry's death. Including the very end of the episode, when they showed a scene between Luke and Jason Priestly from the original series, and the words "For our friend Luke Perry, 1966-2019" appeared onscreen.
The Tribute to #LukePerry brought me to tears. #BH90210 pic.twitter.com/TlS4wIiRFX— Shannon Marie (@ShannynSelman) August 8, 2019