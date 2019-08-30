Watch: Betty White's NFL Promo

August 30, 2019
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

This year, the NFL is celebrating 100 years, and BETTY WHITE is enjoying her 97th.  Betty appears in a new promo where she says, quote, "100 years of NFL history, and there's only one thing more badass than this year's kickoff, and you're looking at her."

