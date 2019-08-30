Watch: Betty White's NFL Promo

This year, the NFL is celebrating 100 years, and BETTY WHITE is enjoying her 97th. Betty appears in a new promo where she says, quote, "100 years of NFL history, and there's only one thing more badass than this year's kickoff, and you're looking at her."

There's only one thing more badass than this year's NFL Kickoff on NBC.



And you're looking at her. #NFL100 @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/fTiJeai1bi — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 28, 2019