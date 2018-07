A worker at a Houston high-rise posted video of dozens of bats clinging to an outside wall. It's kind of creepy unless you like bats. Apparently, they gather there every year.

Every year the bats make a visit to our office. It must be that time of the year again. #Bats pic.twitter.com/JtYiSGYxwJ — Dave Rojas (@BigHatPosse) July 13, 2018