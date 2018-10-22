Watch: Banned Spotify "Horror Song" Commercial

Check out a scary Spotify ad that was BANNED in the UK.

October 22, 2018
The UK has banned a one-minute Spotify ad for being too scary for children.  It's been online for a while, but recently started airing over there on TV.  It's called "Killer Songs You Can't Resist".

The concept is similar to "The Ring", where technology is the trigger for something scary happening.  In this case, a very creepy doll "comes alive" every time someone plays Camila Cabello's "Havana".

