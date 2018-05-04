Watch: Bank Truck Drops Money All Over The Road

In case you haven't seen this, a woman in Indiana shot cell phone video of hundreds of thousands of dollars scattered all over a highway. It fell out of a Brinks truck carrying $600,000, although it's not clear exactly how much cash broke free.

The woman who shot the video didn't take any of the money but other people did including a school bus driver. The police are looking for anyone who took cash, but they're also offering amnesty if they turn it in on their own.