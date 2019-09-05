Watch: "Bad Boys For Life" Movie Trailer

Here's the trailer for the "Bad Boys for Life" movie which reunites Will Smith with Martin Lawrence.

September 5, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here's the first trailer for "Bad Boys for Life". 

 

Tags: 
Y98
Movie
trailer
Bad Boys for Life
Courtney & Company
Video
watch