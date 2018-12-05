Watch: Baby Drop Into Snow

There's a seven-second clip of a guy in Jamestown, New York who gently drops his baby into a 20-inch snow drift in the front yard, and the kid completely disappears into the powder.

This is a few days late but I had my first #snowday as a @SWCSTrojans teacher this past Wednesday. We call this the lake effect baptism! @Mrs_Frisbee @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/zd66DsnJoQ — Adam Frisbee (@adamfrisbee) December 1, 2018