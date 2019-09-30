Watch: Awkward Awards Cerermony

A video has gone viral of an awards ceremony honoring several police officers at a City Commission meeting last Wednesday in Tamarac, Florida, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

The reason is because of what happened after the awards were handed out. A city commissioner took the mic and asked one of the officers to come back to the front. And then he proceeded to drop this bomb in front of everyone.

He said, quote, "You probably don't remember me, but you're the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago. You lied on the police report . . . I believe you're a rogue police officer, a bad police officer, and you don't deserve to be here."