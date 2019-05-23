Watch: "All In The Family" / "The Jeffersons" Highlights
Here are some highlights from last night's LIVE versions of "The Jeffersons" and "All In The Family".
On ABC's live performance of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons", 87-year-old MARLA GIBBS made a surpise appearance in her role as Florence the maid, and JAMIE FOXX flubbed a line and made the cast crack up.
An icon for an iconic night! ---- @marlagibbs4real #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience #TheJeffersons #MarlaGibbs
We said anything could happen. This is what we call LIVE TV! ---- #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience #AllintheFamily #TheJeffersons
And JENNIFER HUDSON sang the "Jeffersons" theme live, which was also pretty tight.
.@IAMJHUD brought the house down! #TheJeffersons #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/6Bxz8cJYjQ— ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 23, 2019
MARISA TOMEI and WOODY HARRELSON handled the "All in the Family" theme song as Edith and Archie Bunker.
@woodyharrelson and @marisatomei = THE.BEST. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience #AllintheFamily