Watch: "All In The Family" / "The Jeffersons" Highlights

On ABC's live performance of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons", 87-year-old MARLA GIBBS made a surpise appearance in her role as Florence the maid, and JAMIE FOXX flubbed a line and made the cast crack up.

And JENNIFER HUDSON sang the "Jeffersons" theme live, which was also pretty tight.

MARISA TOMEI and WOODY HARRELSON handled the "All in the Family" theme song as Edith and Archie Bunker.