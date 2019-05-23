Watch: "All In The Family" / "The Jeffersons" Highlights

Here are some highlights from last night's LIVE versions of "The Jeffersons" and "All In The Family".

May 23, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

On ABC's live performance of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons", 87-year-old MARLA GIBBS made a surpise appearance in her role as Florence the maid, and JAMIE FOXX flubbed a line and made the cast crack up.

And JENNIFER HUDSON sang the "Jeffersons" theme live, which was also pretty tight.

MARISA TOMEI and WOODY HARRELSON handled the "All in the Family" theme song as Edith and Archie Bunker.

