Watch: After The Selfie Reaction

This guy's face AFTER he takes a selfie with his girlfriend is PRICELESS.

November 19, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The TV cameras at a Toronto Maple Leafs game filmed a guy and his date in the crowd, and they're smiling at her phone while she takes a selfie. 

But when the selfie's over the guy's face completely changes.  He goes from smiling to looking like he'd rather be anywhere else on the planet.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
after
selfie
face
reaction