Watch: Adriana Lima's Last "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show"

Check out Adriana Lima's LAST walk down the "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's" catwalk.

November 9, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Adriana Lima announced yesterday that this year's "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" will be her last, and she was in tears during her final walk down the runway.

Adriana is crying -- it’s probably her last time on the runway . #victoriassecret #victoriasecret #model #models #supermodel #supermodels #vsmodel #vsmodels #vsfashionshow #vsbackstage #VsFashionShow2018 #facegoals #fashionshow #Vspink #vsx #vsangels #vsangel #adrianalima #behatiprinsloo #candiceswanepoel #jasminetookes #romeestrijd #sarasampaio #taylorhill #laisribeiro #stellamaxwell #josephineskriver #elsahosk #vsfs2018

A post shared by Victoria's Secret -- (@angelsbestpics) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
Video
Courtney & Company
Adriana Lima
Victoria's Secret
fashion
Show
last
watch