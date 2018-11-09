Watch: Adriana Lima's Last "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show"
Check out Adriana Lima's LAST walk down the "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's" catwalk.
November 9, 2018
Adriana Lima announced yesterday that this year's "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" will be her last, and she was in tears during her final walk down the runway.
