Washington Nationals Win World Series

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last night after beating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game Seven. Stephen Strasburg was named the MVP. The Astros had been big favorites coming into the series especially considering the Nationals lost Bryce Harper to free agency last winter.

Here are four other interesting facts about last night's vicotory:

1. The Nationals are the second team in MLB history to win the World Series after being at least 12 games below .500 during the regular season. The 1914 Braves were the first to do it.

2. The Nationals were the oldest team in baseball this year.

3. Max Scherzer started for the Nationals, while Zack Greinke started for the Astros. This was the first time ever that two former Cy Young winners started a World Series Game 7.

4. The Nationals were the first team in MLB history to win five straight elimination games, where they trailed at some point.

Click Here to see more.