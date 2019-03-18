Vote: Tim Convy For Best St. Louis Comedian

Sure, they spelled his name wrong but it’s the thought that counts.

Vote for our very own Tim Convy DAILY and you can also vote for your favorite hangouts, restaurants and more through March 24th in the seventh annual GO! List readers' poll.



The STL Today will reveal the results (along with special selections from our critics) in the 2019 GO! List — a special issue of GO! Magazine — published in the April 21 edition of the Sunday Post-Dispatch.

Click here to VOTE!