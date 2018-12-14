Vote for the Gateway Arch! The monument’s new museum and visitor center, which recently underwent a massive renovation as part of the $380-million CityArchRiver project, are currently in the running to be named “Best New Attraction” by USA TODAY 10Best.

People can vote for the Arch once per day until Monday, January 7 at 11 a.m. CT. The winner will be announced Friday, January 18 at 11 a.m. CT.

Click Here to VOTE now.