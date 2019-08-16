Vote For The Down Syndrome Association Of Greater St. Louis To Help Them Win $25,000

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) has been selected as 1 of 200 finalist in the Sate Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program, and could win $25,000 to expand their employment programming.

Down syndrome occurs when a person is born with an extra 21st chromosome. It occurs in 1 in ever 691 live births and is the most common chromosomal anomaly. The DSAGSL's mission is to benefit the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families through education, support, awareness, and advocacy. Click Here to learn more about DSAGSL.

DSAGSL is the only finalist in the St. Louis area chosen. 40 winners will be selected based on popular vote, and the voting has started, and lasts until Friday, August 23rd at midnight.

Each person gets 10 votes a day, and every vote brings DSAGSL closer to winning.

Click Here to see more and vote today!