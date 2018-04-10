Viral Video: "Wheel Of Fortune" Flamenco Fail
Watch a contestant blow a "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle by mispronouncing "Flamenco".
April 10, 2018
A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant blew a puzzle because he pronounced "Flamenco" as "Flamingo".
