Viral Video: "Wheel Of Fortune" Flamenco Fail

Watch a contestant blow a "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle by mispronouncing "Flamenco".

April 10, 2018
A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant blew a puzzle because he pronounced "Flamenco" as "Flamingo". 

